Morning crew goes 'boo': Behind-the-scenes at John Ball Zoo

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — It's spooky season and starting Friday October 16th, you'll find plenty of Halloween fun at John Ball Zoo's Zoo Goes Boo.

Zoo Goes Boo: Interview with Nick Milbratz, Zoo's Education Manager

Janice Allen and Andy Curtis went behind the scenes to check out the decorations and hear more about the popular event, including learning some tricks from featured performer, Maciek the Magician.

Zoo Goes Boo: Learning magic with Maciek the Magician

Zoo Goes Boo runs Oct 16-18, Oct. 23-25, and Oct. 30- Nov. 1. Learn more here.

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