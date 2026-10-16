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Morning crew goes 'boo': Behind-the-scenes at John Ball Zoo

Zoo Goes Boo runs Oct 16-18, Oct. 23-25, and Oct. 30- Nov. 1
Zoo Goes Boo kicks off at John Ball Zoo Oct. 16. Janice and Andy spoke with zoo staff to learn more.
Zoo Goes Boo: Interview with Nick Milbratz, Zoo's Education Manager
Zoo Goes Boo: Learning magic with Maciek the Magician
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KENT COUNTY, Mich. — It's spooky season and starting Friday October 16th, you'll find plenty of Halloween fun at John Ball Zoo's Zoo Goes Boo.

Zoo Goes Boo: Interview with Nick Milbratz, Zoo's Education Manager

Janice Allen and Andy Curtis went behind the scenes to check out the decorations and hear more about the popular event, including learning some tricks from featured performer, Maciek the Magician.

Zoo Goes Boo: Learning magic with Maciek the Magician

Zoo Goes Boo runs Oct 16-18, Oct. 23-25, and Oct. 30- Nov. 1. Learn more here.

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