Morning crew celebrates the upcoming firearm deer season at Hilltop Sports

GREENVILLE, Mich — The FOX17 Morning Show went on the road on Friday morning to Hilltop Sports in Greenville to talk about some of the deer hunting changes Michiganders can expect this year, and how to celebrate your success this season.

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