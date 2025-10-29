Menopause & Metabolism: The relationship & how to balance it

WEST MICHIGAN — Menopause is a key biological and metabolic transition for a woman's life, as ovarian estrogen production declines and shifts in glucose regulation and body composition take place. The drop in estrogen could impair body mechanisms, and can lead to an increase of insulin resistance and fat redistribution.

These hormonal changes from menopause can disrupt fat and heart regulation. These changes can even cause low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol levels to rise, and cause high-density lipoprotein levels (HDL) to fall, which could lead to hypertension, metabolic syndrome and atherosclerosis. Postmenopausal women can also exhibit higher circulating cytokines and markers of oxidative stress.

Dr. Celia Egan is the Director of Obesity Medicine and Metabolic Health at True Women's Health, and she says menopause offers a wondow for targeted prevention. Evidence shows structured exercise, strength training, balanced nutrition, and good sleeping habits can preserve your insulin sensitivity and muscle mass, while counteracting fat gain.

Dr. Egan says menopausal hormone therapy (MHT) has been shown to improve insulin action, lipid profiles and blood flow. Recognizing menopause as both a hormonal and metabolic inflection point can underscore the need for a proactive lifestyle, and a medical strategy to preserve your resilience and long-term health.

Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube