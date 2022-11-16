Watch Now
Mel Trotter Ministries turkey drop helping people in need

Posted at 5:36 AM, Nov 16, 2022
Mel Trotter Ministries kicks off their turkey drop today. The annual event collects turkeys for people in need. Last year, Mel Trotter collected over 6,000 turkeys, and they're hoping to get even more this year. The turkey drop is happening from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Celebration Cinema North on Celebration Drive in Grand Rapids.

