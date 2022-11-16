Mel Trotter Ministries turkey drop helping people in need

Mel Trotter Ministries kicks off their turkey drop today. The annual event collects turkeys for people in need. Last year, Mel Trotter collected over 6,000 turkeys, and they're hoping to get even more this year. The turkey drop is happening from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Celebration Cinema North on Celebration Drive in Grand Rapids.
Posted at 5:36 AM, Nov 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-16 05:37:45-05
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.