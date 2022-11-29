Meet Scary as Pet Adoption Tuesday gets in on the Giving!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If there was a prize for misnomers-- this little guy would win. Scary the pup is anything but.

The 4 month-old black and tan puppy is known as a sweet boy who loves playtime, treats, and snuggles!

He visited us on Giving Tuesday— the day designated for giving back, placed just after the biggest shopping weekend of the year. The Humane Society of West Michigan is grateful to everyone who's helped them throughout the year. As a 100% donor-funded operation, they literally couldn't do it without you!

Anyone who donates $50 or more will get a one-of-a-kind pawprint painting from one of HSWM's furry artists!

If you'd like to help HSWM or find out more about adopting Scary or any of the over 4,000 animals that come through HSWM every year— head to their website.