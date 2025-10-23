MDOT plan would ban long-term stays at local rest stops across the state

MICHIGAN — Michigan is looking to limit how long you can rest at rest stops.

The state is preparing to criminalize people who stay too long and they want your two-cents on the rule change.

Rest Stops are one of my favorite places on long treks up north. It’s super easy to get in and get out.

The state is looking to crack down on people who’re staying longer. The new proposed rules would limit people who’re staying 48 hours or longer.

So if you just need to make a pit stop to either go to the bathroom or stretch their legs, don’t worry.

MDOT PROPOSED RULES

Maximum stay: 48 hours

Overnight parking allowed; no camping allowed

Trash must go in receptacles; dumping prohibited

No alcohol

Dogs (leashed) allowed in dog runs; service animals allowed in buildings

Fires only in designated areas

Parking only in marked areas (not on grass)

Group use and activities require a permit

No disruptive behavior (soliciting, vandalism, excessive noise, fireworks)

Commercial activities allowed with prior approval

No blocking access or loitering

The Michigan Department of Transportation has 61 rest stops along major freeways - 82 roadside parks, 267 carpool lots, 23 scenic turnouts, and 14 welcome centers.

All of these would be impacted if these new rules go into place. Rest stops are open 24/7 for travelers’ convenience.

The state shows that you’re about an hour away from one of them. There are restrooms, picnic areas, and pet zones. The state is looking to ban camping.

Some people arguing against this say it could criminalize people living in their cars, pointing to affordable housing numbers and rising rent costs since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

MDOT explained these new rules are meant to crack down on long-term use, not punish people just catching a few z's.

“The rules are not written to criminalize being unhoused or homeless. As written, they apply to everyone, and they establish the same expectations for use of MDOT facilities for all who visit them. Prohibited activities defined time frames are intended to discourage behaviors that impact public safety and the quality of the facilities,” MDOT Region Engineer Greg Losch said.

If these new rules are approved, you could face a misdemeanor. Right now, you can still weigh in on the issue; public comment ends near the end of November.

If approved, the state could put this into effect by spring 2026.

