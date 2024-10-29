Masquerade for Memories; help raise funds to research Alzheimer's treatments

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Michigan Alliance for Health Aging is hosting their annual fundraiser, Masquerade for Memories.

Join them November 9 at 7 p.m. at the Embassy Suites in Grand Rapids for cocktails and heavy Hors D’oeuvres during this semi-formal, black-tie affair.

MI Alliance for Healthy Aging Masquerade for Memories

Enjoy the evening, stay the night at the hotel, and help researchers find new treatments for conditions like Alzheimer’s, Dementia, and other memory-based issues!

For tickets and more, click here!

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube