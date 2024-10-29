Masquerade for Memories; help raise funds to research Alzheimer's treatments

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Michigan Alliance for Health Aging is hosting their annual fundraiser, Masquerade for Memories.
Join them November 9 at 7 p.m. at the Embassy Suites in Grand Rapids for cocktails and heavy Hors D’oeuvres during this semi-formal, black-tie affair.
Enjoy the evening, stay the night at the hotel, and help researchers find new treatments for conditions like Alzheimer’s, Dementia, and other memory-based issues!
For tickets and more, click here!
