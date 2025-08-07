MANAGING CORTISOL LEVELS: Live better by syncing with your internal clock

Information provided by Dr. Diana Bitner with true. Women's Health:
Takeaway Tip: Structure your updated wellness habits around your circadian rhythm. You'll be up to date with the latest health trends and do what is right for your body!
People who follow their circadian rhythm tend to feel fewer effects of stress and sleep better. The circadian rhythm centers on optimizing your internal 24-hour biological clock. The clock is driven by cortisol, a stress hormone made in your adrenal gland.
It oversees:
- Sleep-wake cycles
- Appetite
- Metabolism
- Immune function
- Mood
- Ability to think and process information
Syncing your own clock can optimize your performance and your health. If you are someone who can feel tired even when you get a decent night of sleep, this can help.
What does following your circadian rhythm mean?
- Being exposed to natural light or unfiltered sunshine within one hour of waking
- In the winter months, have a sun lamp at home or in the office
- Avoid blue screens (like your phone) within one hour of sleep time
- Go to bed at the same time every night
- Tailor when you eat
- Avoid light-night dinners
- Hydrate well when you wake up, before caffeine
- Plan meals on the run instead of eating late
- Eat breakfast within one hour of waking up
- Track your rhythm with wearbles such as an Apple Watch, Garmin, or Aura ring to better understand your personal cycles
These habits are ways to get in your SEEDS - the Seven Essential Elements of Daily Success:
- Water: 80z net per day
- Sleep: 7 hours per night/49 hours per week
- Micronutrients: multivitamin and Vitamin D
- Macronutrients: High fiber carbohydrates, lean proteins, fats
- Activity: aerobic, strength, and stretching
- Fiber
- Metered breathing and gratitude
