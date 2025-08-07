MANAGING CORTISOL LEVELS: Live better by syncing with your internal clock

Information provided by Dr. Diana Bitner with true. Women's Health:

Takeaway Tip: Structure your updated wellness habits around your circadian rhythm. You'll be up to date with the latest health trends and do what is right for your body!

People who follow their circadian rhythm tend to feel fewer effects of stress and sleep better. The circadian rhythm centers on optimizing your internal 24-hour biological clock. The clock is driven by cortisol, a stress hormone made in your adrenal gland.

It oversees:



Sleep-wake cycles

Appetite

Metabolism

Immune function

Mood

Ability to think and process information

Syncing your own clock can optimize your performance and your health. If you are someone who can feel tired even when you get a decent night of sleep, this can help.

What does following your circadian rhythm mean?



Being exposed to natural light or unfiltered sunshine within one hour of waking

In the winter months, have a sun lamp at home or in the office

Avoid blue screens (like your phone) within one hour of sleep time

Go to bed at the same time every night

Tailor when you eat

Avoid light-night dinners Hydrate well when you wake up, before caffeine Plan meals on the run instead of eating late

Eat breakfast within one hour of waking up

Track your rhythm with wearbles such as an Apple Watch, Garmin, or Aura ring to better understand your personal cycles

These habits are ways to get in your SEEDS - the Seven Essential Elements of Daily Success:



Water: 80z net per day

Sleep: 7 hours per night/49 hours per week

Micronutrients: multivitamin and Vitamin D

Macronutrients: High fiber carbohydrates, lean proteins, fats

Activity: aerobic, strength, and stretching

Fiber

Metered breathing and gratitude

