Make it a November to remember: Check out these events from the WMTA

KENT COUNTY, Mich — Now that November is here, fall is in full swing, and the holiday season is just around the corner. But before the holiday hustle and bustle takes over, there are still plenty of opportunities to get out, have some fun, and make the most of the season!

FOX 17's Janice Allen spoke with Kathleen Schiefler, Materials & Marketing Coordinator with the West Michigan Tourist Association, to get a rundown of November events.

The following information is provided by the WMTA:

Saugatuck Art Coast Food & Wine Festival- Nov 5-7

Celebrate the flavors of Michigan’s Art Coast® during peak fall color season, where more than 30 restaurants and Michigan wineries come together for an unforgettable culinary experience.

Courtesy: WMTA

Set among orchards, vineyards and farmland in the heart of the state’s renowned Fruit Belt, the festival features more than 20 award-winning celebrity and local chefs, including Kristin Kish, John Manion, Elena Bessert and local favorite, Jenna Arcidiacono.

Courtesy: WMTA

Enjoy exclusive dinners, intimate riverfront tastings, hands-on cooking classes, art demonstrations, winery tours, cocktail crafting and coffee cupping. As evening falls, continue the celebration at Club Sugar with sparkling beverages, late-night bites, desserts and espresso martinis. You can purchase a one day or a complete weekend pass and explore food and wine like never before.

Courtesy: WMTA

Bayside Inn Saugatuck, Open House Nov 12, 7:00-9:00 p.m.

Here’s your chance to explore a day in Saugatuck and then take a peek inside the beautiful BaySide Inn during its November 12 open house!

Courtesy: WMTA

Enjoy live music, light refreshments, a giveaway, and special room offers, with no obligation to book. Open house attendees can enter an in-person drawing to win a two-night complimentary stay and receive an exclusive promo code for 25% off future stays of two or more nights between November 15 and May 31, 2027 (excluding holidays and events). The promo code is valid only through November 15.

Courtesy: WMTA

Don’t miss the chance to explore this historic landmark boathouse, thoughtfully transformed into an elegantly cool waterfront bed and breakfast offering spectacular harbor views in every season.

Girl Friends Getaway Nov 13-15, Muskegon

Girlfriends Getaway is a fun-filled, three-day experience celebrating friendship, creativity and local discoveries. Hosted at the VanDyk Mortgage Convention on Center, the weekend features a Michigan Makers Market with more than 80 fine art and craft exhibitors, guided trolley tours, wellness activities, creative workshops, a ladies’ dance party with DJ Monica Parker, comedy at the historic Frauenthal Center, and High Tea at the Historic Muskegon Woman’s Club.

Courtesy: WMTA

Advance registration is required, and some activities require additional registration or fees, with discounted rates available to participants. And don’t forget the complimentary swag bag! It’s full of exclusive specials, discounts, products and a few surprises! Visit the official Girlfriends Getaway website for the full schedule, activity details and tickets.

Courtesy: WMTA

Shop till you Drop, Holland, Nov 13

There’s more great shopping along the lakeshore in Holland with the annual Shop ’til You Drop event on Friday, November 13! Kick off your holiday shopping with special discounts and extended evening hours at 40 participating Downtown Holland shops and restaurants. Stay up late, shop the night away and save big while discovering all that downtown Holland has to offer.

International Wine, Beer and Food Festival at DeVos Place, Nov 20, 4:00 - 9:00 p.m., Nov 21, 2:00-9:00 p.m.

This year, the Festival brings the world of wine, food and beverages together in one exciting destination. Along with exceptional wine tastings, guests can enjoy special wine-pairing dinners, small-plate restaurants, craft and cask workshops, and presentations from renowned speakers, chefs and industry experts in the DeVos Place showroom.

Courtesy: WMTA

Don’t miss the Sip & Savor Experience with Tabor Hill Winery, and be sure to reserve your spot for the exclusive Beverage Tasting Sessions, where limited seating makes advance registration a must!

Courtesy: WMTA

Shoutout Events:

Thanksgiving Buffet, Red Water Restaurants, 11:00- 4:00 p.m.

Looking to enjoy a delicious Thanksgiving feast without the stress? Let the RedWater Restaurant group handle it! Enjoy all your holiday favorites, including roasted turkey, carved beef and ham, pasta, side dishes, salads, desserts, and more!

Courtesy: WMTA

And with several unique area restaurants to choose from, you can be sure to find your favorite setting to gather your family and celebrate the season. Adults are $ 41, Children 5-12 $ 16, and children 4 and under are free with adult purchase. (Tax and gratuity not included).

Boatwerks, Butler, Cork Wine & Grill, Fire Rock Grille, Lake Bluff Grille, Rush Creek BIstro, and Reds.

Autumn Artisan Market November 7-8, and Nov. 21-22, Journeyman, 10:00 - 5:00 p.m.

Make a day of holiday shopping at the Autumn Artisan Market at Journeyman in Three Oaks on November 7 and 8th and in Valparaiso, Indiana, November 21 and 22! This festive market brings together talented local artists and the region’s best creative makers, offering everything from handcrafted treasures to modern design.

Courtesy: WMTA

Browse thoughtfully curated vendors, discover one-of-a-kind gifts and get a head start on your holiday shopping—all while sipping your favorite cocktail. It’s the perfect excuse for a fall road trip filled with creativity, unique finds and festive fun.

Courtesy: WMTA

Grand Wedding Expo, Castle Farms, November 8, noon to 3:00 p.m.

Calling all wedding couples! A wedding at Castle Farms in Charlevoix is like a fairy tale come true, but whether you’re planning your big day at the castle or another venue, this free-to-the-public wedding expo is the perfect place to find inspiration.

Courtesy: WMTA

Meet an exciting lineup of wedding professionals, sample delicious food, enjoy prizes and giveaways, and connect with fellow couples planning their dream weddings. An exclusive cocktail party adds to the fun, and one lucky couple will win the Grand Giveaway Wedding, valued at more than $20,000, featuring a complete wedding package from generous participating vendors!

Deer Widows Quilting Retreat, Castle Farms, November 16-19; $ 200 for all 4 days

To see more upcoming events, visit the West Michigan Tourist Association website.

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