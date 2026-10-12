KENT COUNTY, Mich — According to the National Domestic Violence Hotline, an average of 24 people per minute are victims of rape, physical violence or stalking by an intimate partner in the United States. That's more than 12 million women and men in a single year.

Love shouldn't hurt: Safe Haven Ministries offers support, resources to abuse survivors

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. FOX 17's Janice Allen sat down with Rachel VerWys, CEO of Safe Haven Ministries, to discuss the different types of abuse, the organization's resources, and how to support survivors.

To learn more about Safe Haven Ministries, click here.

Courtesy: Safe Haven

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