Lori's Voice introduces new 5k event to help raise money for children in need

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Nonprofit "Lori's Voice" is introducing a new fundraising event in September: the "Pathway to Possibilities 5k Run, Walk, Stroll".

Lori's Voice helps provide financial assistance to children younger than 21 who need help with adaptive equipment, travel, and therapy that may not be fully covered by insurance.

WATCH BELOW: Lori's Voice Executive Director Rebecca Visser shares why fundraising events like the Pathway to Possibilities 5k can make a big difference for kids in need:

Lori's Voice "Pathway to Possibilities" 5k Walk, Run & Roll

This event is happening at the accessible trail at Veterans Memorial Park in Kentwood. It cost $30 for adults to register, and $10 for kids. Organizers hope to see a lot of power wheelchairs, strollers, walkers and runners. There is a timed event for runners as well.

To register, you can scan the QR code below, or click here.

Lori's Voice

Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube