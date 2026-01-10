Local activities & events to warm up your weekend

World of Winter Opening Weekend

Downtown Grand Rapids is kicking off this nearly two month long art event on Saturday. Fire performers and figure skaters will light up the ice from 6:00 to 10:00 P.M. during Fire and Ice. After the shows, enjoy a pedestrian-only street party with fire pits, games, photo ops, live entertainment and food trucks. Stick around for open skate after the performances. Tickets are available at the event.

Winter Wheat Music Festival

Warm up your winter with nearly 10 hours of live music this Saturday at The Intersection in Grand Rapids. The one day festival is hosted by the Wheatland Music Organization, and features music from Folk and Americana to Rock and Blues. Music runs all day into the evening with two stages, dancing, food trucks and drinks. Advanced tickets are $32, or $40 at the door.

Jazzercise Intro Class

Are you looking to move, sweat and have some fun? This class runs from 9:45 to 10:30 A.M. Saturda at Ivy Rehab Physical Therapy in Norton Shores, and is open to all fitness levels. Expect dance based cardio, strength training, and a welcoming atmosphere. Bring comfy shoes, a water bottle, and maybe even some friends!

Drop-in Art Journal Meetup

Adults and teens are invited to get creative at the Richland Community Library from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Saturday. The session features prompts like the new year, travel and animals. Basic materials are provided, but you're welcome to bring your own supplies to make your piece more personal. No registration is required, just join when you can and create at your own pace.

Interactive Theater Workshop

Kids can step into the spotlight with the Muskegon Civic Theater this Saturday, with a one-hour workshop that introduces kids from kindergarten to 5th grade to the magic of theater through games, movement and storytelling. Sessions will be happening at multiple Muskegon Area District Library locations, including Egleston, Holton, and Norton Shores. No experience is needed, but registration is required.

