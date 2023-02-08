Local 19-year-old cancer survivor is heading to the Super Bowl

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Super Bowl is days away and while most of us will watch through our TV screens, one local teen will experience it live and in-person. The Make-a-Wish foundation made Jestin Schulte's dreams come true with a free trip to the big game, one-year after the 19-year-old found out he was cancer-free.

Jestin flew out from Gerald R. Ford International Airport at 4:45am Wednesday with his dad Steve and his mom Jane.

“It's just overwhelming," Jane said. "Everyone who has supported us from the beginning with everything with Jestin. It's just amazing."

Jestin has overcome incredible health adversities after being diagnosed with a rare bone cancer, osteosarcoma, in 2021.

The 19-year-old and 16 other Make-a-Wish kids from around the country are heading to the Super Bowl and they've all been set-up with a jam-packed weekend. On Thursday they're heading to the NFL Honors event. That's followed by a private tour of the stadium, parties and of course, watching Super Bowl LVII.

“I’m just looking forward to the whole experience - the big game and all the activities that Make-a-Wish is planning for us," Jestin said.

The team he's rooting for is the Kansas City Chiefs after Jestin says he was hoping for Tom Brady to make it to the biggest game of the year, but he says excited nonetheless.