Little Art Park GR providing outdoor art to families

GRAND RAPIDS — Little Art Park GR started during the pandemic looking to give kids the opportunity to get outside and socialize with their peers while having fun making all different kind of crafts. Every time Little Art Park GR gets together they are at a different park space with different art programs for kids 2 to 8 years old. Pre-registration is required to join the fun! More information can be found on their Instagram page.
Posted at 9:55 AM, May 17, 2022
