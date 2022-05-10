Kentwood Police Department invites high school students to 4-day Youth Academy

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The Kentwood Police Department is inviting high school students to apply for its youth academy , set to take place July 25-28.

The academy is open to all graduating seniors and students who will be a sophomore, junior or senior in the 2022-23 school year. It is geared toward young people who are interested in a career in law enforcement and who want to experience what it is like to be a police officer.

Participants do not need to live or attend school in Kentwood.

The free program will run 10 a.m.-4 p.m. each day at the Kentwood Police Department. It will provide students with hands-on experience in police training and operations. Participants will receive instruction in various aspects of policing and participate in training scenarios.

Eligible participants must possess good moral character and pass a background check. They will be interviewed before being accepted into the program and be required to attend a pre-academy informational meeting with a parent or guardian. Each participant will be provided with a uniform and daily lunch.