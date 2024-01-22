Kalamazoo Bourbon Fest coming February 3!

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Bourbon Fest is coming, Saturday, February 3!
The event brings 100 whiskeys and bourbons, food trucks, live music, vendors, a high-end bottle section, and more to The Foundry in 3 sessions:
1-3:30 p.m.
4-6:30 p.m.
7:30-10 p.m.
You can grab tickets on the Kalamazoo Bourbon Fest website— Designated Drivers get in for just $10!
Along with bourbon, vendors will have a variety of beer, wine, and non-alcoholic options—plus store picks, and their take on classic cocktails.
Proceeds benefit Friends of the River, a nonprofit working to improve water quality, access, and awareness on Michigan’s waterways.
Check out the list ahead of time— including VIP options and the Cocktail Station!