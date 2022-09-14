Just Between Friends sale kicks off at a new location

COMSTOCK PARK — It's that time of year again the Just Between Friends sale kicks off today in Comstock Park at a new location. The new location is at the old Art Van building off of Alpine. It's still the same sale we know and love giving families the opportunity to save on so many essential items from clothes to baby gear and even toys for all ages, books and shoes!

Families can get 50 to 90 percent savings on all the new and gently loved items which are checked by staff before hitting the sale floor. Door open at 9 o'clock Wednesday morning and continues until Saturday with Friday and Saturday being half priced days. All the details can be found at the Just Between Friends Facebook page and website.