It's back!: Catch the bargains at the Just Between Friends sale this week

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich — Families can stock up on kids clothing, toys and accessories, at deep discounts, during the popular Just Between Friends sale.

The sale is now open in Comstock Park at the former Art Van location on Alpine Avenue.

Andy Curtis spoke with organizers to get a preview of the big consignment sale.

Just Between Friends Sale is back!

Just Between Friends shopping hours

Wednesday, Sept. 16

9am-8pm

Thursday, Sept. 17

11am-8pm

Friday, Sept. 18

9am-8pm

Saturday, Sept. 19

9am-1pm

For more information, click here

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