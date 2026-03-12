INTERVIEW: Spring Break ideas in Michigan with 'My Michigan Beach'

WEST MICHIGAN — Spring Break often comes with some itching to get out of the house, and there are plenty of options across the mitten for adventure for the whole family.

Spring Break in Michigan doesn't have to be expensive!

"Families don’t need to book a flight or blow the budget to have an amazing spring break. Michigan is loaded with beautiful, fun, family-friendly destinations — many of them free or very affordable — and spring is actually one of the best times to go because the crowds haven’t arrived yet. Shorter lines, lower hotel rates, and more room to breathe. I cover all of it at MyMichiganBeach.com — your go-to guide for Michigan travel."

Avalanche Bay at Boyne Mountain - Indoor waterpark fun, up North!

"If you want that big waterpark energy without the Florida flight, Avalanche Bay at Boyne Mountain is the answer. It’s Michigan’s largest indoor waterpark — slides, lazy river, wave pool — right in the heart of northern Michigan. Spring break pricing is significantly lower than peak ski season, so right now is a great time to go. And the whole Boyne Mountain resort has that classic Up North feel families love."



Free & Low-Cost Michigan Spring Break Hidden Gems



Grand Haven Boardwalk & Pier: " Walk the famous pier, watch freighters come through, and enjoy Lake Michigan — completely free. Off-season means no crowds and cheaper hotels right on the water."

" Highbanks Trail, Oscoda: "Walk the famous pier, watch freighters come through, and enjoy Lake Michigan — completely free. Off-season means no crowds and cheaper hotels right on the water."

Hidden Lake Gardens Sky Walk (MSU, Tipton): "A treetop canopy walk through early spring blooms — unique, beautiful, and very affordable."

