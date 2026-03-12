Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
INTERVIEW: Spring Break ideas in Michigan with 'My Michigan Beach'

WEST MICHIGAN — Spring Break often comes with some itching to get out of the house, and there are plenty of options across the mitten for adventure for the whole family.

WATCH BELOW: JILL HALPIN WITH MY MICHIGAN BEACH BREAKS DOWN FAMILY-FRIENDLY SPRING BREAK OPTIONS IN MICHIGAN

Spring Break in Michigan doesn't have to be expensive!
"Families don’t need to book a flight or blow the budget to have an amazing spring break. Michigan is loaded with beautiful, fun, family-friendly destinations — many of them free or very affordable — and spring is actually one of the best times to go because the crowds haven’t arrived yet. Shorter lines, lower hotel rates, and more room to breathe. I cover all of it at MyMichiganBeach.com — your go-to guide for Michigan travel."

Avalanche Bay at Boyne Mountain - Indoor waterpark fun, up North!
"If you want that big waterpark energy without the Florida flight, Avalanche Bay at Boyne Mountain is the answer. It’s Michigan’s largest indoor waterpark — slides, lazy river, wave pool — right in the heart of northern Michigan. Spring break pricing is significantly lower than peak ski season, so right now is a great time to go. And the whole Boyne Mountain resort has that classic Up North feel families love."

  • My Michigan Beach is giving away a $200 Boyne Mountain giftcard, good for four passes to Avalanche Bay Indoor Waterpark. Click here to enter.

Free & Low-Cost Michigan Spring Break Hidden Gems

  • Grand Haven Boardwalk & Pier: "Walk the famous pier, watch freighters come through, and enjoy Lake Michigan — completely free. Off-season means no crowds and cheaper hotels right on the water."
  • Highbanks Trail, Oscoda: "Walk the famous pier, watch freighters come through, and enjoy Lake Michigan — completely free. Off-season means no crowds and cheaper hotels right on the water."
  • Hidden Lake Gardens Sky Walk (MSU, Tipton): "A treetop canopy walk through early spring blooms — unique, beautiful, and very affordable."

