INTERVIEW: Saturday is Drug Take Back Day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Locations across West Michigan will be participating in Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, October 25 from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Organizations including Corewell Health, Priority Health, Pine Rest and the Kent County Health Department will host collection sites at these locations:



Kent County Health Department - 700 Fuller Avenue NE, Grand Rapids

Corewell Health Grand Rapids Hospitals, Care Center, Cutlerville, 80 68th Street, Grand Rapids

Priority Health - 3111 Leonard Street NE, Grand Rapids

Ellen Waalkes is a Senior Pharmacy Specialist at Priority Health, and she says participating organizations will collect unused or expired prescriptions, no questions asked. Free Narcan will also be provided at collection sites in an effort to fight the opioid crisis head-on.

Meijer grocery stores are another resource people can use, with it's own drug take back program. You can find drug take-back kiosks in the pharmacy section of each store.

There are likely other local options for you, those often include local law enforcement and national pharmacy chains.

