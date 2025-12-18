INTERVIEW: Safe toys for kids during the holidays

WEST MICHIGAN — If you're still looking for the perfect gift for young ones, it may be helpful to keep safety in mind. Dr. David Rzeszutko is the Vice President of Medical and Clinical Operations at Priority Health, and he's suggesting some key safety tips to shoppers.

Dr. Rzeszutko says some of the most common hazards parents face when buying toys are:



Choking hazard

Magnets

Toxic materials

Sharp edges & cords

What are some of the steps you can take to ensure toys are safe before purchasing? Dr. Rzeszutko says it's important to look out for safety certifications, research recalls from the CPSC, and to check how durable a toy is before gifting. It can also help to follow the age recommendations on the packaging, and make sure toys are non-toxic.

