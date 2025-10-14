INTERVIEW: Renew Mobility hosts Halloween-themed bowling event

WEST MICHIGAN — Renew Mobility is an organization helping children with mobility disibilities on the path to independence. The organization is hosting a Halloween themed event on October 22 from 5:30-8:30 PM called 'Fowling to Keep Em Rolling'. The event is $25, and has families come together to bowl, participate in costume contests, and a raffle at Fowling Warehouse in Grand Rapids.

You can learn more about the organization's mission at the Renew Mobility website.

