INTERVIEW: Planning for your health in 2026

WEST MICHIGAN — A week into the new year, millions of Americans have made the resolution to live a healthier lifestyle. For many, it may be difficult figuring out where to start. Setting a goal will not only be more likely to give you what you want, but it can also give you a real sense of accomplishment.

Dr. Diana Bitner is the Chief Medical Officer and Co-founder of True Women's Health, and she suggests that people who are serious about their health should set S.M.A.R.T. goals. This includes:

Specific: 10,000 steps per day, 5 chin-ups, 30 minutes of movement a day

Measurable: not "get healthier" but "jog 30 minutes without needing to stop"

Attainable: Something you can realistically achieve

Realistic: Practical and based on how much time, money, and skill you are able to put towards your health

Timely: Find activities and diet changes that can fit your current lifestyle and age

When picking a goal, try and find something that is challenging so you can find your limit at the time. Once you know your limit, try and work towards lifting it higher as you better yourself.

Dr. Bitner says it's important to ask yourself what you want. Fore some, it's thinking about what they do not want, but then immediately flip it to the possible. Not "I don't want heart failure like my mom" but rather "I want to be able to walk with my grandkids until I'm 90".

The 3 most significant health concerns for women as they age are diabetes, heart disease and cancer. We can talk about knowing whether you are at risk, how to know if you have it and what to do to prevent it. But at the beginning, highlighting the act of goal setting should be at the top of your to-do list.

Research shows that when it comes to achieving health-related goals like exercise or eating better, it matters that the goals set are the potential barriers that was discussed in advance. Having strategies ready to overcome your barriers is associated with success.

Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube