INTERVIEW: Pelvic Organ Disorders and how you can treat them

WEST MICHIGAN — Pelvic Organ Prolapse is a term for when a pelvic organ loses it's supports in the pelvis, whether it be the uterus, bladder or rectum. This process can start for several reasons, including childbirth, chronically waiting too long to empty, shallow breathing, chronic bladder infections, abdomen pressure or a loss of estrogen with menopause.

Dr. Diana Bitner is the Co-founder and Chief Medical Officer of True. Women's Health, and she says too many women suffer from Pelvic Organ Prolapse. She believes bringing up the topic, one that's typically hidden, could bring more women to find answers about their conditions.

It's important to think of the bladder and rectum as parts and plumbing. While there may be a social stigma applied to bodily functions, treating conditions that make those functions more difficult could save you a lot of headache.

Dr. Bitner says she has taken care of women dealing with POP, including ones admitted to nursing homes simply because they had prolapses that made it difficult to move. The condition could make activities difficult, limit drive to exercise, influence sexual dysfunction and limit travel out of your home.

Stress incontinence: When the bladder leaks with sudden pressure (a sneeze or a cough)

Urge Incontinence: When the bladder leaks when trying to get to the bathroom, and severe when it empties completely

Rectal incontinence: Uncontrolled leaking of small amounts or sudden loss of rectal contents

Cystocele: Weakness in the front wall of the vagina with bulging of the bladder, can have pooling of urine and dribbling or hard to empty all the way

Rectocele: weakness in the back wall of the vagina and bulging of the rectum; can have collection of BM and hard to empty

If you have bladder or rectal leaking, know you are not alone and talk to your doctor. Dr. Bitner also recommends having a physical therapy assessment by a Pelvic Floor PT. You don't have to suffer in silence.

