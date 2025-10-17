INTERVIEW: October events at the Hackley Public Library

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Hackley Public Library is sharing details about their upcoming events in October.

On Saturday, October 18 they will host the Drop-In Lantern Craft day, where children ages 3-15 can come together and create lanterns and read new stories together.

"Lead" the Way to Safe Water is a presentation with the Department of Health and Human Services where families can learn about lead prevention, as well as a faucet filter program that Muskegon Heights is enrolled in. The event is part of a 3 part series 'Shared Waters', which explores the Muskegon area's lakes, rivers and waterways. The event will be at the library from 5:30-6:30 PM.

The Autumnal Toddler Sensory Program is happening Wednesday, October 22 from 10:00-11:00 AM. The event is for children ages 0-4, and lets them explore a friendly pumpkin patch and dive into fall-themed sensory activities.

Shadow Art at the Muskegon Museum of Art takes kids ages 4-15 on a field trip to the MMA, learning about how light and shadows are used in artwork. Children can do fun shadow art projects, and take a tour through the art galleries. The event is open to the first 40 young young people with an adult.

To learn more about the dozens of events happening at the Hackley Public Library, visit the Hackley Library website's event calendar.

