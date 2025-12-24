INTERVIEW: NORAD is ready to track Santa's Christmas Eve flight

WEST MICHIGAN — It's Christmas Eve and time for Santa to make a very special journey.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command marks 70 years this year, and says it's ready for one of it's most important job: tracking Santa's flight to homes across the world.

We got a chance to chat with NORAD about the hard work that goes into this long night.

WATCH NOW: NORAD shares how they keep an eye on Santa's important trip:

Interview: NORAD shares how they track Santa on Christmas Eve

You and your kids can follow along online, too, or by downloading the NORAD Tracks Santa App from Apple and Google Play stores. On Dec. 24 from 4 a.m. to Midnight MST, you can also call 1-887-HI-NORAD (1-877-446-6723) to ask live operators about Santa's location, too.

