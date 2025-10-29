INTERVIEW: 'Matilda' takes the stage at Grant Public Schools Fine Art Center

GRANT, Mich. — In November, the Grant Public Schools Fine Arts Center will be the destination to see Matilda, organized by LionHeart Productions. The actors for Matilda and Miss Honey, Arya Alonzo and Rosie Tomlinson accompany the play's director Jamie Evans to talk about the show.

Admission for the play will be $15 for adults, and $10 for students and seniors. Performances will be happening at these times:



Friday, November 7 at 7:00 PM

Saturday, November 8 at 7:00 PM

Sunday, November 9 at 2:00 PM

Friday, November 14 at 7:00 PM

Saturday, November 15 at 2:00 & 7:00 PM

To learn more about the performance, visit the LionHeart Productions website.

