Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
20  WX Alerts
NewsMorning News

Actions

INTERVIEW: Making holiday crafts with Michele's Rescue

Holiday crafting fun with Michele's Rescue
Posted

WEST MICHIGAN — With just days until Christmas, you may be looking for a fun holiday activity to try with your loved ones. The non-profit Michele's Rescue is sharing one crafty idea, decorating your own festive holiday wreaths!

Since 1997, Michele's Rescue has been helping West Michigan families meet their newest additions, transforming the lives of cats and dogs by finding them a new home. If you're looking for a furry friend, you can take a look at the Michele's Rescue website.

Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NN Neighbor News Generic Siderail promo.png

Meet your neighborhood reporter