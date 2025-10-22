INTERVIEW: Living with Premature Ovarian Failure

WEST MICHIGAN — Premature Ovarian Failure is a condition where ovarian function ceases before the age of 40, causing reduced estrogen production and irregular or absent menstruation. The condition can be comparable to menopause, with symptoms including hot flashes, mood swings, and vaginal dryness. Unlike typical menopause, ovarian activity in POF could resume at some points, and can usually be caused by chromosomal abnormalities, an autoimmune disease or prior chemotherapy or radiation exposure.

Dr. Celia Egan is the Director of Obesity Medicine and Metabolic Health at True Women's Health, and she says the primary treatment strategy for women dealing with POF is Hormone Replacement Therapy. The goal is to replace estrogen until the average age of menopause. helping mitigate the adverse effects of long-term estrogen deficiency.

Dr. Egan says HRT is different from Menopausal Hormonal Therapy, which is the use of hormones to treat menopausal symptoms. Evidence supports the benefits of HRT in maintaining bone density, improving brain and sexual function, and reducing cardiovascular risks.

When used for POF, Hormone Replacement Therapy is viewed as a physiologic replacement, and it can have different risks and benefits compared to postmenopausal hormone therapy. Close monitoring for side effects, regular bone density tests and assessment of cardiovascular and metabolic health are important parts of care.

