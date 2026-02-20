INTERVIEW: "Hotdog Mikey" popup to benefit Kids Food Basket

MUSKEGON, Mich. — While you may know it as Muskegon's "Hamburger Mikey" restaurant, for one day on February 22, it's name will be changing to "Hotdog Mikey" for a good cause.

From 12:00 - 5:00 P.M. on Sunday, when you buy food at Hotdog Mikey, 20% of total sales will go to Kids' Food Basket. KFB is a nonprofit organization that serves millions of meals to children across Michigan. To learn more about the organization, go to kidsfoodbasket.org.

