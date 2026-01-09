INTERVIEW: Girl Scouts unveil new "ExploreMores" cookies

WEST MICHIGAN — For just $6 a box, the Girl Scouts are introducing a new cookie to their lineup in 2026. FOX 17 Morning News gets a taste of the new "ExploreMores" cookies, with chocolate, marshmallow and almond flavors inspired by the taste of rocky road ice cream.

To find Girl Scouts selling cookies in your area, you can visit findcookies.org to order.

