INTERVIEW: Getting ready for the West Michigan Food and Beverage Awards

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The West Michigan Food and Beverage Awards are coming to Grand Rapids celebration for it's 5th year, recognizing the people making an impact in the food and beverage scene in West Michigan. Edison Miller, the marketing chair of the Tip Jar Foundation shares what you can expect to see at the event, and what new things guests can find.

The West Michigan Food & Beverage Awards will kick off on January 19th at 6:00 P.M. at the JW Marriott Grand Ballroom. Admission ranges from $135 to $1,000 per table, and sponsorships are still available.

To learn more about the West Michigan Food and Beverage Awards celebration, you can go to the event website.

