INTERVIEW: February is American Heart Month, an important time to learn about CPR and AED use

February is American Heart Month. It's a month to focus on heart health, but also what to do in a heart emergency.

Michael McLeieer, Fire & Life Safety Expert with E.S.C.A.P.E. Fire Safety, shared some tips:

The CDC and American Heart Association say:



350,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests occur in the United States each year

9 out of every 10 people who experience cardiac arrest outside of a hospital die, in part because they don't receive immediate CPR

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for men, women and people of most racial and ethnic groups

High blood pressure is the leading cause of heart disease

Tips to reduce cardiac arrest and heart disease:



Control blood pressure

Manage cholesterol

Be active

Don't smoke or use tobacco

Limit alcohol use

Eat a healthy diet

Maintain a healthy weight

Remember, you are the first responder until additional help arrives.

Learn CPR and how to use an AED (Automated External Defibrillator):



Immediate CPR and AED use doubles or triples a person's chance of survival

Hands-only CPR requires two steps (once a patient becomes unconscious and is not breathing)

Call 911 Push hard & fast in the center of the chest



