INTERVIEW: Farmgirl Flea Holiday Market coming to Allendale

ALLENDALE, Mich. — The Farmgirl Flea Holiday Market is coming to Allendale on November 28 & 29, with over 250 vendors participating, selling antiques, crafts, and holiday essentials. The event is open from 12:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. on Friday, and 9:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. on Saturday.

Friday Early Buyer Access is available for $15, letting guests enter 2 hours early at 10:00 A.M. Friday, with General Admission costing $7 for both Friday and Saturday. Admission can be paid either online or in cash at the gate.

To learn more about the event, visit the Farmgirl Flea Holiday Market website.

