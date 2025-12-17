INTERVIEW: Diagnosing & living with PMDD

WEST MICHIGAN — PMDD stands for Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder, and can cause mood fluctuations with anxiety, depression or both. PMDD is more than a serious form of PMS, and can cause serious life disruption 7-10 days every month for the woman and all around her. Dr. Diana Bitner with True Women's Health says she's worked with several women dealing with PMDD, saying awareness and discussion about the disorder can help families understand more about their loved ones.

Researchers don't know the exact cause of PMDD, but it's thought to be influenced by brain chemicals like serotonin as estrogen levels fall close to a period. PMDD can lead to shame and withdrawal of the person from their regular lives, thinking it is their fault to be so sensitive to hormone changes. This can worsen in perimenopause, and in times of high stress like the holidays.

PMDD is a medical condition deserving of treatment, including through hormone medication or cognitive behavior therapy. If you or a loved one has terrible mood swings, say something and offer support. No one has to suffer, and the world needs them.

