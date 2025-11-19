INTERVIEW: Diabetes prevention during Thanksgiving

WEST MICHIGAN — November is Diabetes Awareness Month, and Dr. Diana Bitner with True Women's Health is sharing what you can do to prevent it now. 98 million Americans have prediabetes, and the majority don't even know they have it.
Type II diabetes happens when blood sugars are too high for too long, damaging tissue, aging and premature death if not treated. Prevention should start sooner rather than later, even when considering what to eat during Thanksgiving.
The first step to prevention is deciding what you want. Dr. Bitner says the consequences include:
- Fatigue
- Sugar cravings, hunger
- Weight gain that doesn't make sense
- Needing to take medication
- Increased risk of heart attack, heart failure and dementia
The second step is knowing your risks:
- Family history of diabetes or prediabetes
- If your mother had diabetes while pregnant with you
- Diabetes while you are pregnant
- Untreated menopause
- Consistent sleep deprivation
- Sedentary lifestyle
- Diet high in sugar and processed foods
The Third step is to know your current state
- Symptoms of craving, hunger, weight gain, fatigue, hot flashes, yeast infections
- Waist circumference at hip bones below your belly button exceeding 35 inches
- Blood work: fasting blood sugar and A1C: prediabetes 5.6 to 6.3, diabetes > 6.3
- Continuous glucose monitor, consistent blood sugars 1 hour after you eat
The fourth step, prevention:
- Before a meal like Thanksgiving, have a plan. Start with protein (turkey, ham), then go to low fiber carbohydrates (stuffing, mashed potatoes) and add some fiber when you can (sweet potatoes, broccoli, peas)
- Exercise daily for fat loss and muscle mass
- Maintain healthy body composition: body fat less than 35%, muscle mass over 24%
- Get enough good sleep
