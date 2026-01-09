INTERVIEW: Corewell Health hosts free "Plant Powered Challenge"

WEST MICHIGAN — Even if you aren't a vegetarian, eating plant based meals can be very beneficial for your health, and learning to prepare the meals can be easier than you would expect.

The Plant Powered Challenge is a free 30 day long trial put on by Corewell Health, challenging Michiganders to implement more whole plant foods into their diets, and to create lasting change on your journey to better health.

Registration is open from now until February 4.

Find the receipe for Herbed Quinoa and Chickpea Salad With Lemon Tahini Dressing below.

Herbed Quinoa and Chickpea Salad With Lemon Tahini Dressing Recipe by WXMI

