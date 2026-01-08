INTERVIEW: Community events at the Hackley Public Library for January

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Hackley Public Library in Muskegon is hosting several events in the month of January that can connect you with your neighbors. Mallory Metzger is the Community Engagement Coordinator at the library, sharing some of the events you can bring your family to enjoy.

January 14: Toddler Sensory Program

January 17: Martin Luther King Jr. story time & blood drive

January 24: Drop-in Soldering program

January 29: Blood Drive

To take a look at the full list of events at the Hackley Public Library, visit hackleylibrary.org.

