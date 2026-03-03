INTERVIEW: A look at this year's Friends and Families of Cystic Fibrosis Masquerade Ball

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An exciting opportunity if you've been looking to dress up with some flair. Tickets are still available for the Friends and Families of Cystic Fibrosis Masqsuerade Ball.
Here's what to know about this year's event:
- Saturday, March 7
- 6 - 11 p.m.
- Thousand Oaks
- 4100 Thousand Oaks Dr NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
- General Admission: $60
- Entry, hors d'oeuvres, entertainment
- Dress to impress/Masquerade Ball
- Silent Auction & Live Auction
- Live music by Brena!
- Drink tickets available
The group says all funds raised at the event stay in West Michigan to support those living with cystic Fibrosis.
You can purchase a ticket and learn more about the event here.
