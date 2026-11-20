GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Now in it's 19th year the Grand Rapids International Wine, Beer and Food Festival is back in downtown Grand Rapids at DeVos Place this Friday and Saturday.



Friday, November 20, 2026 4:00 pm -9:00 pm

Saturday, November 21, 2026 2:00 pm -9:00 pm

Featuring more than 1,000 wines, beers, ciders, and spirits from all across the globe gives your taste buds the chance to do some traveling without leaving West Michigan.



Single Day Admission (Fri/Sat): $25 per person

Drink Tickets:

$0.50 per credit

Craft & Cask Workshops: (see schedule here)

$8-$12

Wine Tasting Sessions: (see schedule here)

$8-$75

Pairing Dinners: (view menus & times)

$90-$150

Cheers for Charity Night (Thursday): (more info)

$150

The event will also feature guest speakers and other experts and a list can be found here.

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