Important reminders for mid-summer sun safety

We've marked the middle of summer, and it's a good time to refresh yourself on staying safe in the sun.

Daniel Muncey, Wellbeing Program Specialist at Priority Health, joined FOX 17 Morning News to share some advice on staying safe.

1. Why is it so important to stay cool and safe in hot weather?



The main things affecting your body's ability to cool itself during extremely hot weather are:

High Humidity: When the humidity is high, sweat won’t evaporate as quickly. This keeps your body from releasing heat as fast as it may need to. Personal factors: Age, obesity, fever, dehydration, heart disease, mental illness, poor circulation, sunburn, and prescription drug and alcohol use all can play a role in whether a person can cool off enough in very hot weather.



2. What should people wear during hot weather?



A wide-brimmed hat will keep sun from your face and help you stay cooler.

Cotton is great fabric to opt for in the heat.

Choose light colors over darker ones if your primary goal is staying cool.

Sunglasses are great for preventing UV rays from reaching yoru eyes.

Of course, don't forget your sunscreen!

When outdoors, use sunscreen with a SPF of at least 30. Use a higher-rated, waterproof sunscreen if you’ll be poolside or out on the beach. Remember to reapply every two hours, especially after swimming or sweating.



3. How can people stay hydrated?



Drink water throughout the day.

Avoid alcohol or caffeinated beverages if you're doing strenuous activities, especially in the heat. The caffeine increases your risk for dehydration.

4. What should people eat to stay cool?



Fruits and vegetables are easy to digest and often high in water content. Salads and other dishes rich in seasonable produce will keep you feeling light and hydrated, too.

Hydrating foods and beverages include:

watermelon strawberries broths and soups tomatoes bell peppers coconut water



5. When should people stay out of the sun?

