WEST MICHIGAN — It's been described as a "Blue Wave".

Tuesday's midterm elections saw control of both chambers of Congress shift to the Democrats in a truly historic shift, according to Date Chinni, the director of the American Communities Project at Michigan State.

"I haven't seen anything like this since '94 when it was the other way around and Republicans just trounced Democrats everywhere," Chinni told me. "I mean, what it means going forward, I think, is there isn't a lot of support for President Trump's agenda. I, I think people have to be very, very, very careful in looking at this and saying there's a lot of enthusiasm for what Democrats want to do. When you see these kind of numbers everywhere, I mean everywhere, Mississippi is in play right now. When you see numbers like these, the Senate race down there. That's not about the, I mean, look, look, the party wins, the party that's the party that wins wins, but this is about people being deeply, deeply unhappy with what Republicans have been doing."

Watch more from my talk with Dante Chinni here

"I haven't seen anything like this since '94': MSU political analyst puts election in perspective

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