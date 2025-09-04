How you can prepare for Autumn allergies

WEST MICHIGAN — As temperatures begin to drop and green leaves turn orange, Fall is coming for Michigan, and so are the allergies. 1 in 3 U.S. adults and 1 in 4 children suffer from seasonal allergies, eczema or food allergies. Fall allergy season usually happens between Labor Day and can last until the first snowfall.

FOX 17 sits down with Dr. David Rzeszutko with Priority Health, answering the question "what can I do to manage my allergy symptoms?" Dr. Rzeszutko recommends:



Start your medications early

Limit outdoor time and exposure

Keep the air indoors clean by closing windows or using air filters

boost your immune system

Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube