Have some veggies with your drink: Long Road Distillers releases 'Asparagin'

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A unique idea from West Michigan-based distillery "Long Road Distillers".

They've introduced a new limited-edition spirit: Asparagin. It's described as "a bold, herbaceous, and apologetically Michigan gin crafted with fresh asparagus right here in West Michigan."

Creators say it's a tribute to farmers in the state. Michigan is a top asparagus producer in the country.

"Asparagus is one of the most iconic spring crops in Michigan," said Kyle VanStrien, co-owner and co-founder, in a release, "...We've always looked for ways to highlight local agriculture in unexpected ways."

The gin is described as having notes of dill, tarragon, chive, capers, lemon peel, and juniper as well.

And the most important question: will you smell it later? Long Road says...maybe.

The gin will be available the first week of June. Check out the Long Road Spirit Finder if you're looking to check it out.

