Grief and Hope: the importance of recognizing breast cancer in men

Information provided by Dr. Diana Bitner, True. Women's Health:

Take away tip: Everyone needs to do a self-breast exam whether you are male or female and if there is a change, see your doctor right away.

This week, Dr. Diana Bitner introduces us to Bob, who she met at the grocery store. She says he recognized her and wanted to share his story of being diagnosed with breast cancer.

WATCH BELOW: DR. DIANA BITNER TALKS WITH BOB, WHO SHARES HIS STORY WITH BREAST CANCER:

Bob shares his experience living with breast cancer

Breast cancer in men is relatively uncommon, 1/726 versus 1/9 women as a lifetime risk. However, lack of awareness means male breast cancer is more likely to be diagnosed late in life between 60 and 70, later than in women. That can lead to poorer outcomes.

Risk factors can include genetic mutations (such as BRCA 1,2), heavy alcohol use, radiation to the chest (ie. after lyphoma) and being a non-Hispanic Black male.

Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube