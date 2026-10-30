Greatest Show on Earth: Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey at Van Andel

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The Greatest Show on Earth is back in Grand Rapids, just in time for some Halloween tricks and treats!

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey is giving everyone the chance to make some more circus memories at Van Andel Arena with shows on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The two-hour live show features some of the world's best, action-packed, modern circus events like trapeze and acrobatics.

SHOWS

FRIDAY, October 30 - 10:30 AM & 7:00 PM

SATURDAY, October 31 - 10:00 AM & 2:00 PM

SUNDAY, November 1 - 1:00 PM & 5:00 PM

For ticket information and more about this year's preformances check out the link here.

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