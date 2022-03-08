GRCC Foundation creates new Board of Directors Excellence Scholarships

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two incoming high school students will attend Grand Rapids Community College tuition-free through a new scholarship opportunity from the GRCC Foundation’s board of directors.

The GRCC Foundation Board of Directors Excellence Scholarships will go to two students – one each from Kent and Ottawa counties, who are nominated by high school counselors. This award is available for one full academic year: Fall 2022, Winter 2023, and Summer 2023.

“Foundation board members are always moved when they hear students sharing how a scholarship helped them overcome financial challenges and move forward with a life-changing education,” said Dr. Kathryn Mullins, vice president of College Advancement and executive director of the GRCC Foundation. “We’re proud to offer this new opportunity and work with counselors in schools across our region. Together, we can change lives.”

The foundation plans to distribute $1.4 million in scholarships this year to more than 1,000 students.

The new Board of Directors Excellence Scholarships will pay tuition and all fees associated with registered classes. If tuition and fees are already covered by other grants or scholarships, $1,500 will be awarded each semester to cover books, transportation, and other education-related expenses.

High school counselors have until April 1 to nominate a senior. The students need to be a graduate from a high school in Kent or Ottawa counties in spring 2022, be admitted to GRCC with plans to start classes in fall 2022, and currently have a GPA of 3.0 or higher.

Counselors can consider other factors, including barriers and obstacles the student has faced, involvement in community service, and leadership activities or qualities.

U.S. citizenship is not a requirement for this award.