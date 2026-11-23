It's time to give thanks and appreciate the good things in our lives-- but the gratitude we feel during Thanksgiving shouldn't end with the holiday, experts say.

Fox 17's Janice Allen sat down with Dr. David Rzeszutko of Priority Health to learn the health benefits of being thankful, and how to make gratitude an everyday habit.

Gratitude Is Good for Your Health: Why Experts Say Giving Thanks Doesn't Have to End After Thanksgiving

For more resources from Priority Health, click here.

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