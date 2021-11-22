Grand Rapids Tidal Waves Toy Drive
Posted at 12:33 PM, Nov 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-22 12:42:51-05
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — They're hoping to make the holiday season a little brighter for West Michigan kids once again this year.
The Grand Rapids Tidal Waves, an all women's tackle football league, is going into its 5th year for the toy drive.
For more information on how you can get involved click here.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.