GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As summer begins, you may find yourself looking to find a new hobby.

It could be a perfect time to put on your dancing shoes.

Steve Zaagman with the Grand Rapids Original Swing Society joined our Morning News team to talk about how you can get involved.

Grand Rapids Original Swing Society celebrates 18 years

The group meets at 7 p.m. on Tuesdays. In May, the group is meeting at Ah-Nab-Awen Park. In June, they’ll meet at Rosa Parks Circle.

The event is free, but the group does ask those who are able to make a $6 donation.

The group started 18 years ago and actually became the Guinness Book of World Records' largest swing dance group and held the title for three years.

The group hosts the longest-running outdoor weekly event in the city with 200-600 participants a week!

To learn more, check out the Grand Rapids Original Swing Society on Facebook.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube